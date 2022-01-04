Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

New rules to make foreign takeovers of key UK firms harder

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:04 am
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced the introduction of new rules for foreign takeovers (Victoria Jones/PA)
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced the introduction of new rules for foreign takeovers (Victoria Jones/PA)

New rules that will make it harder for foreign firms to buy British businesses considered key to national security have come into force.

The National Security and Investment Act is said to be the biggest shake-up of the UK’s national security regime for 20 years and will allow ministers to more closely scrutinise approaches by overseas interests.

It means the Government will also be able to impose certain conditions on a takeover or block it – although ministers were keen to stress this will happen rarely.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK is world-renowned as an attractive place to invest but we have always been clear that we will not hesitate to step in where necessary to protect our national security.

Hinkley Point construction
Foreign investors targeting key infrastructure firms, such as the UK’s nuclear industry, will face greater scrutiny (EDF/CGN/Hinkley Point C/PA)

“The new investment screening process in place from today is simple and quick, giving investors and firms the certainty they need to do business, and giving everyone in the UK the peace of mind that their security remains our number one priority.”

Ministers will also be able to unwind deals that have already taken place if false or misleading information was provided.

Foreign investors and businesses will have to notify the Government if they plan to buy any part of a UK business across 17 sensitive areas of the economy that could threaten national security, including artificial intelligence and nuclear energy services.

Plans for the new rules were first unveiled in November with Mr Kwarteng setting out the risk factors he will take into account.

It will be enacted retrospectively to any deals made since November 12 2020 and has already been cited by the Government over deals in the defence sector announced early last year.

Any deals scrutinised under the Enterprise Act 2002 and current investigations under the same act will continue under the previous rules and will not face investigations under the new legislation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal