Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Bids to sprout ‘wee forests’ in cities receive £500,000

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:33 pm
The trees will be planted using the tiny forests method (Earthwatch)
The trees will be planted using the tiny forests method (Earthwatch)

Efforts to plant a network of “wee forests” in towns and cities across Scotland have received £500,000 from the Scottish Government.

This winter, 20 densely packed areas of woodland around the size of a tennis court will be planted in urban environments using the tiny forests method.

Ministers say it will form part of the legacy of Cop26 and provide outdoor learning opportunities for schools.

Volunteers will plant and tend the forests as they grow, as well as monitoring the wildlife they attract.

The first demonstration forest was planted at West Pilton Park in Edinburgh during October last year.

It is part of the international Tiny Forest programme coordinated by Earthwatch, using a forest management method developed in the 1970s by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki to bring biodiversity into urban settings.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said: “The horrors of the Covid pandemic have changed how many of us view and value nature, and we know people want to spend more time outdoors for the benefits it brings to their mental and physical health.

“We want to improve access to green spaces and provide equal opportunities for everyone to connect with nature.

“Wee forests are an ideal way of achieving this, whether as a place for children to play or a quiet spot to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

“This new network of wee forests is a great example of partnership working between the public, private and voluntary sector and is an important legacy of Cop26 when the eyes of world were on Glasgow and the future of our planet.”

The initiative will be led by the government agency NatureScot. Its chief executive, Francesca Osowska, said: “Wee forests are a fantastic way for people to connect with nature close to home.

“We’re delighted to see our demonstration project being extended to create many more pockets of nature-positive green space across our towns and cities, as a living legacy of Cop26.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal