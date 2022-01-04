Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
English Channel crossings: Girl in pink onesie among first arrivals of 2022

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:55 pm
A man thought to be migrants carries a small child after they were brought in to Dover (Note: children’s faces have been pixelated) (PA)
A man thought to be migrants carries a small child after they were brought in to Dover (Note: children's faces have been pixelated) (PA)

A little girl wearing a pink onesie being carried ashore in the arms of a man is among the first people to have crossed the English Channel in 2022.

The pair arrived in the busy Kent port aboard an RNLI lifeboat on a chilly Tuesday morning along with others fresh from the dangerous sea journey.

They were seen being escorted up the gangway by immigration officials before being taken off to be processed.

The latest arrivals – believed to be the first this year – come after more than 28,300 people crossed the Dover Strait aboard small boats in 2021, triple the number for 2020.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
The arrivals after the dangerous crossing are thought to be the first this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Last year’s record number – an increase of about 20,000 on 2020 – came despite millions of pounds promised to French authorities to tackle the issue.

A Home Office minister said the Government is “reforming” its approach to asylum through its New Plan for Immigration.

Also seen arriving in Dover on Tuesday morning were a man and woman leading a child wrapped in a blanket – perhaps a family-of-three.

A number of Border Force and French boats have been active in the Channel on Tuesday amid renewed attempts to cross the dangerous waters.

The last 12 months have seen smugglers packing more and more people aboard larger and larger dinghies, sometimes with deadly consequences.

But arrivals will continue and more people will drown in the narrow sea between France and Britain if the Government pursues its “dangerous and callous policy”, ministers have been warned.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people are escorted by Border Force officers after they were brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Overall, at least 28,395 people reached the UK aboard small boats in 2021, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive at Refugee Action, said that the UK Government’s policy will lead to more deaths in the Dover Strait.

He said: “People will continue to cross the Channel in flimsy boats, and smugglers will continue to profit, unless ministers open up more routes for refugees to claim asylum here.

“(In November) we saw the deadly result of their strategy of keeping people out rather than keeping people safe, when at least 27 people died near our coast.

“And yet the Government wants to legalise this dangerous and callous policy in its Anti-Refugee Bill, which will only lead to more people drowning. It must wake up and scrap this Bill now.”

Home Office minister Tom Pursglove said: “Seeking asylum for protection should not involve people asylum shopping country to country, or risking their lives by lining the pockets of criminal gangs to cross the Channel.”

He said the Government is “reforming” its approach by “making the tough decisions to end the overt exploitation of our laws and UK taxpayers”.

