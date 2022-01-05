Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government ‘abandoning’ unpaid carers, says Scottish Labour

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 12:03 am
MSPs unanimously backed the Carer’s Allowance Supplement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The increase in the six-monthly allowances paid to unwaged carers will not be permanent, Labour has claimed.

From December the six-monthly allowances doubled, from £231.40 to £462.80.

MSPs unanimously backed the Carer’s Allowance Supplement (Scotland) Bill in Holyrood, on October 7 last year, which brought in the increase.

Scottish Labour’s social justice and social security spokeswoman, Pam Duncan-Glancy, said that provision was not made in the 2022/23 budget for the funding needed to maintain the higher rate, meaning the payment will be halved from next year onwards.

Ms Duncan-Glancy said: “The SNP rightly slammed the Tories’ cruel decision to scrap the universal credit uplift – but now they are doing the same for Scotland’s unpaid carers.

“Throughout the pandemic unpaid carers have stepped up and stepped in, in the absence of a social care system that properly meets people’s needs.

“The pandemic is far from over, and unpaid carers are still being left to plug the gaps.

“We will never be able to repay the debt of gratitude we owe them, but the least we can do is protect them from harsh cuts in this year’s budget.

“The Government cannot abandon unpaid carers while a cost of living crisis rages on and our social care sector is at breaking point.

“The Scottish Government must recognise the value of unpaid carers and stick by its promises to support them.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The carer’s allowance supplement is an uplift on top of the carer’s allowance, for eligible Scottish carers, and was the first of the now eleven benefits we deliver through our social security system.

“It sees the financial support we provide to carers increase by around 13% compared to carers in the rest of the UK.

Pam Duncan-Glancy
Pam Duncan-Glancy (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“We provide two payments of £231.40 a year to around 90,000 carers a year.

“Last year we made a double payment to provide additional support to carers who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“Since its launch in 2018, we have invested around £187 million in these payments.

“This is money we choose to invest in carers from our own fixed budget and this support will continue.

“This uplift isn’t going anywhere.”

