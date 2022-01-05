Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-19 hospital data to be released on Friday, says First Minister

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 4:15 pm
The data was due to be published on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The publication of data on Covid-19 hospital admissions has been delayed to Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said last week Public Health Scotland (PHS) would publish information on Scots in hospital because of Covid-19 and cases identified because of admissions for another reason.

As of Wednesday, 154 confirmed cases of Omicron have been identified in hospital patients, while just three have needed intensive care treatment.

Shoppers walking by a TV in a shop window showing Nicola Sturgeon speaking
The First Minister said the data had to be reliable (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The information would clear up how many patients have been admitted to hospital as a result of the new variant – which initial findings indicate may be less severe than other strains.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the information would be published on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs in a virtual session at Holyrood: “I can advise Parliament that the first results from analysis to differentiate those who are in hospital because of Covid from those in hospital with Covid but who were admitted for different reasons will be published on Friday.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “There is clearly a difference between being in hospital or intensive care with Covid and being in hospital or intensive care because of Covid, especially if there’s an outbreak in a hospital.”

The Labour leader went on to urge the First Minister to publish the PHS data “as a matter of urgency”.

But Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ve not seen that data yet around Omicron, I’ve said  in my statement the first analysis of that will be published on Friday, which is as soon as PHS consider it will be in a robust state.”

Ms Sturgeon said that, regardless of the reason for a patient being admitted to hospital, contracting the virus still has an impact on the health service.

“Just because somebody with Covid is in hospital for another reason, doesn’t take away the impact of Covid,” she said in response to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

“Because the fact they have Covid means that there has to be special infection control measures around that patient in terms of distancing and other things that apply so that reduces further the capacity of the health service and increases the pressure.”

She added: “We shouldn’t kid ourselves on that because somebody with Covid is in hospital for another reason, that somehow takes away all of the difficult impacts of them having Covid has.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton speaking in Holyrood
The Scottish Lib Dem leader accused the First Minister of a lack of transparency (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the First Minister of a lack of transparency over the data.

In response, the First Minister said: “There’s no point in publishing data that is not reliable because it doesn’t help anybody.

“Beyond that, I’ll continue to be as open and transparent as possible about data, about evidence.

“But ultimately, as I said before, the data and the evidence doesn’t meet the decisions, it informs the decisions.

“The decisions have to be taken by those of us who are elected to carry that responsibility and that does involve the application of judgment.

“That is what I’m elected to do and it’s what I’m held accountable for it.”

