Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

‘PM did not disclose message about flat revamp because it was on old phone’

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 12:19 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to have told ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt that he did not disclose messages exchanged with a Tory donor about his flat refurbishment because they were on an old phone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to have told ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt that he did not disclose messages exchanged with a Tory donor about his flat refurbishment because they were on an old phone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Boris Johnson is reported to have told his ministerial standards adviser that he did not disclose messages exchanged with a Tory donor about his flat refurbishment because they were on an old phone.

Letters between the Prime Minister and Lord Geidt are expected to be published on Thursday afternoon, but Mr Johnson is likely to be cleared again of breaching any ministerial rules over the funding of the redecoration.

Last month, the Electoral Commission revealed that Mr Johnson had sent Tory peer Lord Brownlow a WhatsApp message in November 2020 “asking him to authorise further, at that stage unspecified, refurbishment works on the residence”.

But Mr Johnson had previously said he had no knowledge of the payments until immediately prior to media reports in February 2021.

The investigation prompted Lord Geidt to demand clarification from No 10 amid claims that he had been misled by the Prime Minister.

And the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times have reported that Mr Johnson said the reason he did not disclose the message before was that he had changed his mobile number, and therefore the WhatsApp message was on his old phone.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman declined to say whether Mr Johnson has apologised to Lord Geidt.

Lord Geidt previously cleared the Prime Minister of breaching the code in relation to the funding of the flat refurbishment.

But the Electoral Commission fined the Conservatives £17,800 after it found the party had not followed the law over donations by Lord Brownlow to help cover the renovations, with costs exceeding £112,500.

The watchdog said the Tories had failed to “accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record” of the money handed over by the peer in October 2020.

Downing Street previously insisted that Mr Johnson had not lied to Lord Geidt, and the Telegraph said the adviser was to uphold his initial decision that no rules were broken.

But the newspaper reported he would express his dissatisfaction that he had not been provided with the messages before, and had not been made aware of them before the Electoral Commission investigation was released.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal