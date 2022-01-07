Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Renewed calls for Hillsborough Law to ‘break the cycle’ of injustice

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 8:07 am
Renewed calls are being made for a Hillsborough Law to ‘break the cycle’ of injustice for bereaved families (Peter Byrne/PA)
Renewed calls are being made for a Hillsborough Law to “break the cycle” of injustice for bereaved families.

Families will join politicians and other public figures at an online event on Friday afternoon to call for changes to be made to the justice system to prevent others going through what the Hillsborough families experienced.

Ninety-seven men, women and children died in the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield on April 15 1989.

New inquests which concluded in 2016 found the victims were unlawfully killed.

But match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter in 2019 and a trial of retired police officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster and former force solicitor Peter Metcalf, who were accused of perverting the course of justice, collapsed last year after a judge ruled there was no case to answer.

Renewed calls for the law follow four-part docu-drama Anne aired on ITV this week, starring Maxine Peake and written by Kevin Sampson, which told the story of Anne Williams, whose 15-year-old son Kevin died in the disaster.

Mrs Williams fought to find out the truth of what happened to her son but died in 2013, before the start of the new inquests.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said: “What happened at Hillsborough in 1989 and the cover-up that followed is a national disgrace.

“It is a testament to the courage and determination of the families and campaigners that the truth was finally uncovered after decades of battling against the might of the state. That cannot be allowed to happen again.

“The story of Hillsborough is not an outlier. There are countless other injustices that follow the same pattern. It is time that we broke that cycle and put integrity back at the heart of our justice system.”

A review of the experiences of the Hillsborough families by former Bishop of Liverpool the Right Reverend James Jones was published in 2017 and detailed 25 recommendations to reform the system.

They included a duty of candour for all police officers and publicly-funded legal representation for families at inquests.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who will co-host Friday’s event with Mr Rotheram, said: “The appalling treatment of the Hillsborough families at the hands of the legal system shames our nation. But it is, sadly, not unique.

“From Peterloo 200 years ago to Grenfell today, ordinary bereaved families continue to be treated in a cruel and dismissive way by a justice system which favours the powerful and the connected. It is a pattern that keeps on repeating itself and it is time to break it.

“We need to level up the scales of justice in favour of bereaved families so that the truth is established at the first time of asking. We must spare families the secondary trauma that is often inflicted by cruel treatment at the hands of the system.

“Truth, justice and accountability will not flourish without a fundamental re-balancing of our legal, coronial and judicial systems. Out of respect for the Hillsborough families, we call on the Government to commit to that by bringing forward a Hillsborough Law – now.”

