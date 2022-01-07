Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Russian submarine hit Royal Navy warship in North Atlantic

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 8:59 am Updated: January 7, 2022, 11:43 am
Royal Navy warship HMS Northumberland was hit by a Russian submarine while on patrol in the North Atlantic Ocean (POA(Phot) Gary Davies/PA)
Royal Navy warship HMS Northumberland was hit by a Russian submarine while on patrol in the North Atlantic Ocean (POA(Phot) Gary Davies/PA)

A Royal Navy warship was hit by a Russian submarine while on patrol in the North Atlantic Ocean.

HMS Northumberland had been searching for the submarine after it disappeared from the ship’s view in the Arctic Circle shortly before the incident took place.

The submarine hit the warship’s sonar – a piece of equipment being towed hundreds of metres behind it, which was fitted with sensitive hydrophones for listening under water.

The incident, which happened in late 2020, was captured by a documentary crew from Channel 5 who were filming a television series called Warship: Life At Sea.

The Ministry of Defence has since confirmed the collision between the submarine and the warship, with a UK defence force source telling the BBC that it was not thought to have been deliberate.

The collision reportedly caused damage to HMS Northumberland’s sonar, with the ship returning to a port in Scotland to replace the damaged equipment.

HMS Northumberland
HMS Northumberland’s sonar was hit by a Russian submarine in late 2020 (Niall Carson/PA)

The MoD, which does not usually comment on operations, was forced to do so on this occasion because the incident was caught on camera.

A spokesman said: “In late 2020 a Russian submarine being tracked by HMS Northumberland came into contact with her towed array sonar.

“The Royal Navy regularly tracks foreign ships and submarines in order to ensure the defence of the United Kingdom.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal