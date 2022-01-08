Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Fatal accident inquiry took more than nine years to complete’

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 12:03 am
Fatal accident inquiries are called to investigate sudden, unexpected and unexplained deaths (Jane Barlow/PA)
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) took more than nine years to be completed, new figures show.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) released data on investigations into sudden deaths or accidents, following a freedom of information request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The figures showed that, as of October 28 last year, one FAI, stretching back to 2012-13, had not been concluded after 3,427 days.

Another FAI into the death of a person in custody remained outstanding 2,678 days – more than seven years – after being called in 2014-15.

In total, some 164 inquiries remain outstanding, including 53 where the deaths occurred in 2020-21.

Scottish Lib Dem justice spokesman Liam McArthur called for a legal duty to be put in place for inquiries to begin within one year of the death.

“The fatal accident inquiry system should be about offering closure for families and learning lessons for the future,” he said.

“A system that takes almost 10 years to come to its conclusions is next to useless and an insult to families.

“Across Scotland families are desperate for answers about the fates of their loved ones but after a decade evidence is lost and memories fade.

“The Scottish Government have had plenty of opportunities to reform fatal accident inquiries but they have clung to a failed system.

“It is time FAIs were removed from the remit of the Crown Office and handed to a new body charged with ensuring that inquiries begin within a year and results are presented in a timely fashion.”

A COPFS spokesman said: “COPFS has increased the resources available to its death investigations teams and changed working practices with a focus on progressing older cases.

“These measures are delivering a significant improvement in the service delivered by the Procurator Fiscal in this important area of work.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government stressed that FAIs fall under the remit of the Lord Advocate, saying: “The Crown Office has significantly reformed the arrangements for the investigation of deaths.

“These reforms have already resulted in reductions in the duration of death investigations and it is expected that they will continue to do so.

“Parliament considered and modernised the law on FAIs in 2016 and there are no current plans to revisit the legislation.”

