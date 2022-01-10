Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shop workers report hundreds of abuse incidents following new law’s introduction

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 12:03 am
Shop staff have been urged to report incidents of abuse (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Almost 300 cases of abuse against shop workers in Scotland were reported to police in the first three months of a law designed to protect them.

The Protection of Workers Act came into force in late August last year and figures from the Scottish Business Resilience Centre show 285 incidents of abuse or threats were reported to police by the end of November.

The new law made it a specific offence to threaten or abuse retail staff.

The Scottish Grocers’ Federation, which represents the convenience store sector, said a zero-tolerance approach should continue.

It is running a campaign against retail crime called Don’t Put Up With It.

Dr John Lee, the organisation’s head of policy, said: “The message is getting out loud and clear that it’s unacceptable for anyone to threaten or abuse Scotland’s retail workers. Those responsible will be punished.

“While every incident is one too many, the statistics show that the Protection of Workers Act is effective, is much needed, and that store owners and their staff are unafraid to use it.

“What’s more, it’s reassuring to see how serious Police Scotland are treating the complaints made, with every incident reported either having been investigated or under active investigation.

“This gives retailers confidence that these crimes are being taken seriously.”

The Scottish Grocers’ Federation says age checks are a significant trigger for staff being abused.

Dr Lee added: “Everyone has the right to feel safe at work.

“Far too many retail workers, however, are left terrified by the trouble they are forced to deal with.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Those working in our retail sector should be lauded for the important work they are doing during these challenging and unprecedented circumstances.

“They, like anybody, should be able to work without fear of abuse.

“The Scottish Government fully supports law enforcement agencies having these extensive powers to deal with attacks and threats made against retail workers.”

