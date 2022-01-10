Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson dodges questions on alleged lockdown-busting Downing Street party

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 12:45 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 3:27 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to say whether he attended the gathering in May 2020.
Boris Johnson has dodged questions about whether he attended a Downing Street drinks party during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The Prime Minister refused to say whether he and his wife, Carrie, attended the gathering in May 2020 allegedly organised by his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds.

Mr Johnson insisted it was a matter for Sue Gray, the senior official leading an investigation into reports of lockdown-busting parties across Whitehall.

The Sunday Times alleged that the Prime Minister attended the event in the No 10 garden with Mrs Johnson on May 20.

Government gatherings
Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, is leading the investigation into lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall (Gov.UK/PA)

The newspaper cited three sources who said Mr Reynolds emailed officials with an invite, adding “BYOB”, meaning “bring your own bottle”.

Asked if he attended, the Prime Minister told reporters: “All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray.”

Pressed on whether he had been interviewed by Ms Gray, he said: “All that is a subject for investigation by Sue Gray.”

Downing Street denied reports that Mr Reynolds is to be moved to another post following the claims.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he was staying in his current role.

“The Prime Minister has full confidence in his team. There is no change in that post,” he said.

The spokesman also refused to be drawn on reports that Mr Johnson had attended the event.

“There is an independent process going on to look into this, led by Sue Gray, and I can’t comment further while that is taking place.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister would have “very serious questions to answer” if Ms Gray found he had attended one of the parties under investigation.

Asked whether Mr Johnson would have to resign, Sir Keir said: “We need to let the inquiry take its course, see what the findings are.

“The Prime Minister has insisted he broke no rules, so if the finding is that he did then he will obviously have very serious questions to answer.”

