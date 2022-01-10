Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cop26 unit cut in size as Sharma works to secure progress made in Glasgow

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 5:59 pm
Alok Sharma President of the Cop26 climate summit (PA)
The number of officials working on the Cop26 climate change agenda will be cut by around a third – despite important work being carried out to secure the commitments made at the Glasgow summit, Alok Sharma said.

The Cop26 president said around 220 people had been working in the team within the Cabinet Office, but that would be cut to around 140-150.

The UK’s presidency of Cop – the United Nations Conference of the Parties – continues until the next summit in Egypt in November, and Mr Sharma said he would be working to make sure the plans made at Glasgow last year come to fruition.

Mr Sharma told the Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee that in “steady state” around 220 people had been working in the Cop unit within the Cabinet Office, supported by officials across Government departments and the diplomatic network.

Setting out the reduction in staffing, he told the peers: “Obviously what we don’t have to do this year is organise a big conference.

“And so our view is that we are looking at 140-150 people during this year – again, a good number of people – but I think that if we want to deliver and work with countries to deliver on all of these commitments we are going to need that level of commitment within the Cop unit itself.”

Mr Sharma said he would be travelling to Egypt this week to discuss the progress towards the Sharm El-Sheikh summit in November.

He said the Glasgow Climate Pact had kept alive the goal of limiting climate change to below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

But he acknowledged “despite all the commitments that were made, the pulse of 1.5 degrees is weak”.

He said: “And therefore, we now have to work together with our colleagues in Egypt who hold the Cop27 presidency to ensure that there is a delivery plan so that all these commitments that have been made do actually come to fruition.

“And that is what we are working on during this year.”

Mr Sharma’s role as Cop26 president will end when Egypt takes over responsibility and he faced questions about who will be responsible for the issue around the Cabinet table once that happens.

He said: “All of these issues are matters for the Prime Minister, but there is no doubt that, as a government, we are very committed to this whole agenda.”

Mr Sharma said the Cop26 summit had given him a clear indication of the Government’s “global Britain” strategy “which is pushing a domestic agenda, but also leading internationally”.

“And whatever, whatever format there is, I’m quite sure the Government will continue this leadership after we hand over the presidency to Egypt,” he added.

