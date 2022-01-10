Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Bereaved daughter ‘feels sick’ over Boris Johnson lockdown party claims

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 8:55 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 10:09 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The daughter of a key worker who died after contracting Covid-19 has said it makes her “feel sick” to think Boris Johnson was “partying” on the day her father’s death certificate was signed.

Hannah Brady, a spokeswoman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Group, said her father Shaun, who worked at the Kraft Heinz factory in Wigan, died four days before an email was sent out by the Prime Minister’s private secretary appearing to organise drinks in the garden of Number 10.

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees in May 2020 saying they should “make the most of the lovely weather”, despite England being under tough Covid-19 restrictions.

ITV reported the party took place on May 20 2020 and alleged it was attended by the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie.

Ms Brady said her father was 55 and fit and healthy when he contracted Covid, and she and her family had done “everything they could” to keep him safe during lockdown.

“Those days will stay with me for the rest of my life, just like the families of the 353 people that died that day, my family couldn’t even get a hug from our friends,” she said.

“To think that whilst it was happening Boris Johnson was making the ‘most of the weather’ and throwing a party for 100 people is truly beyond belief.

“At the time, everyone would have known that going to a party was wrong, so how can those running the country have thought it was OK? Could there be a more disgraceful example of ‘one rule for them, and another rule for the rest of us’?”

Hannah Brady with photos of Shaun and Margaret Brady, who died with Covid-19
Hannah Brady with photos of Shaun and Margaret Brady, who died with Covid-19 (James Manning/PA)

In September last year, Ms Brady was among five families from the campaign who met Mr Johnson.

She added: “To make matters worse, in September I sat in that same garden, looked the Prime Minister in the eyes and told him how my dad had died. He told me he had ‘done everything he could’ to protect my dad.

“Knowing that he had partied in that same spot the very day that Dad’s death certificate was signed. It makes me feel sick to think about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal