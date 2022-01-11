Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Brown: Credible and consistent alternatives to prison needed

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 12:03 am
Credible alternatives to prison are needed, the Justice Secretary has said (Paul Faith/PA)

“Credible and consistent” alternatives to custodial sentences are needed in order to reduce the number of people being sent to prison in Scotland, the Justice Secretary has said.

Keith Brown acknowledged that community justice alternatives could be improved, saying “we’ve got a job on our hands” in order to do that.

Speaking to the justice and social affairs magazine, 1919, Mr Brown said reducing the number of people on remand would be a priority.

MSPs have noted the number of remand prisoners has been growing since the start of the pandemic.

MSPs have noted the number of prisoners on remand is growing (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Brown told the magazine: “I think there’s relatively widespread agreement, and it’s certainly true in the police as well, certainly the police that I’ve spoken to, that for some people prison is not the best place for them.”

Community justice sentences could be effective at reducing reoffending, the Justice Secretary said.

He continued: “There is a challenge as well, and it’s not a quick one, to make sure that the community justice options are more credible and consistent, so sometimes the courts might be reluctant to go down that road if they don’t think the community justice disposal is sufficient, so we’ve got a job on our hands which we’re looking at just now.

“We’re currently reviewing the community justice strategy, and we want to improve that.”

The Scottish Government is consulting on changing the bail and remand system in order to reduce short periods of imprisonment.

Jamie Greene said the Government had written off community justice sentences (Fraser Bremner)

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman, Jamie Greene, questioned Brown’s views on community justice.

He said: “This is rich coming from an SNP justice secretary.

“It is astonishing to hear him talk up community sentencing, when it is his government who have written off over a quarter of a million hours’ worth of community sentences.

“That has been an insult to the victims of crime across Scotland.

“While Keith Brown promotes community sentences, his Government is trying to sneak through proposals to release criminals after they’ve served just a third of their prison sentence. Where’s the justice in that?”

