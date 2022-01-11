Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Welsh Government announces £12m to tackle ‘challenging’ winter pressures

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 12:04 am
Health minister Eluned Morgan (Welsh Government/PA)
Health minister Eluned Morgan (Welsh Government/PA)

A further £12.5 million has been made available to help the NHS recovery, alleviate waiting times and reduce “extremely challenging” winter pressures, the Welsh Government has said.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said the extra money will be spent on supporting people out of hospitals and into independent living, and pharmacies so they can help more people stay well without needing to see a GP.

Around £10 million of the pot will be distributed across the country’s 22 local authorities to buy equipment such as flow mattresses, patient turning systems, stair lifts, hoists and telecare equipment for people’s homes – allowing individuals to be discharged more quickly and freeing up hospital beds, it was revealed.

Pharmacies will get £2.5 million to improve access to treatment and advice for a range of common ailments, reducing pressures on GPs and other NHS services.

Baroness Morgan said: “The pressures on the health and social care system remains extremely challenging. We all need to work together to support our health and social care services and help us to help you this winter.

“Simple things like visiting local pharmacies or minor injuries units for advice on minor health concerns, checking symptoms online using the NHS 111 Wales website or getting a Covid vaccine can make a high difference to our NHS and help people look after their health this winter.

“The funding announced today will help tackle the hospital and work force pressures within community services and social care by avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions and supporting people who currently cannot be discharged from hospitals due to insufficient care capacity return home.”

Pharmacies in Wales can currently offer advice and treatment for 26 agreed conditions including indigestion, chickenpox, acne, athletes foot, backache, diarrhoea and mouth ulcers.

