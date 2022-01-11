Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Treasury ‘faces £5bn fuel duty loss due to electric car growth’

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 7:01 am Updated: January 11, 2022, 9:19 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak could lose almost a third of the revenue he gets from car-related fuel duty within eight years because of the shift to green motoring, according to a new report (John Walton/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak could lose almost a third of the revenue raised by car-related fuel duty within eight years because of the shift to green motoring, according to a new report.

The collapse in the sale of new diesel cars in favour of electric models could cause the Treasury’s annual fuel duty income from cars to drop from £16.4 million in 2019 to £11.4 billion in 2028, analysis by the RAC Foundation found.

This £5 billion decline is roughly equivalent to what is spent operating, maintaining and enhancing motorways and major A-roads in England each year.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show battery electric vehicles made up 11.6% of the UK’s new car market last year, up from 6.6% in 2020.

Diesel-powered new cars accounted for 14.2% of all registrations in 2021, down from 19.7% during the previous year.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said Mr Sunak faces a “dilemma” as the growth in electric cars is causing him to lose out on fuel duty, which is nearly 58p per litre for petrol and diesel.

Ministers must soon decide “how and from where they are going to plug the fiscal hole electrification will inevitably cause” as car-related fuel duty is “heading for terminal decline”, according to Mr Gooding.

The report stated that one possible option would be to raise fuel duty and other motoring taxes such as vehicle excise duty, but that would “hit poorest motorists hardest”.

Another possibility is road pricing, which would involve people paying based on the distance, time and location they drive.

That would be “complicated” and send tens of millions of motorists “into a nervous sweat”, the report warned.

Mr Gooding said ministers may “choose to regard a drop in yield from motoring taxation as the price to be paid for saving the planet”.

He added: “That is all well and good, but to give certainty to the individuals and businesses who buy the two million or so new cars sold in the UK annually, that begs a conscious policy decision communicated widely, not something we drift into by default.”

The RAC Foundation analysis is based on a “high take up” of battery-electric cars by 2028.

