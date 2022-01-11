Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Solution on Northern Ireland Protocol needed before Assembly elections’

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 11:25 am
Irish EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said the UK and Brussels must find a solution to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before the Assembly elections later this year (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said the UK and Brussels must find a solution to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before the Assembly elections later this year (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s EU commissioner has said the UK and Brussels must find a solution to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before the Assembly elections later this year.

Mairead McGuinness, the EU financial services commissioner, said on Tuesday that she hopes the appointment of Liz Truss to the role of Brexit negotiator will bring some “pragmatism to the situation”.

The Foreign Secretary has taken charge of the UK negotiations on the protocol after Lord Frost’s resignation from the Government last month.

She is set to hold face-to-face talks with her EU counterpart – European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic – later this week.

Ms Truss has already said she will not sign up to any arrangement that involved checks on goods moving within the UK.

Checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are central to the operation of the protocol in its current form.

The Cabinet minister also reiterated the Government threat to suspend elements of the protocol – by triggering its Article 16 mechanism – if a negotiated settlement with the EU proves elusive.

Northern Ireland Protocol
EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will be meeting Foreign Secretary Liz Truss this week (Hollie Adams/PA)

Ms McGuinness, speaking on RTE radio on Tuesday morning, said she has seen the Foreign Secretary’s comments.

She said: “They probably reflect the current view, if you like, as was held by her predecessor, but, on the other hand, I’m hoping that Liz Truss will also bring some pragmatism to the situation.”

The senior EU official said Northern Ireland needs a solution to the protocol impasse “before we get into campaign mode for the assembly elections”.

Those elections are scheduled to take place in May.

Ms Guinness said it is important to give the UK and EU negotiators “time” and added that she hopes 2022 can bring a “fresh start” to talks.

On Monday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said, following a meeting with Ms Truss, that the UK Government needs to provide a timetable for when changes will be made to the protocol.

Sinn Fein also held separate talks with the Foreign Secretary, after which Stormont deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said ongoing talk about triggering Article 16 is “reckless”.

Sir Jeffrey has indicated that a “pause” on the DUP’s threat to collapse the powersharing institutions at Stormont over the protocol will remain pending the outcome of renewed negotiations between the UK and EU over the Irish Sea trading barriers.

