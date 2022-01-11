Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Swinney defends Government’s use of emergency rule-making powers

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 12:25 pm
John Swinney rejected the idea that the made affirmative procedure was an affront to democracy (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
John Swinney rejected the idea that the made affirmative procedure was an affront to democracy (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

John Swinney has defended the Scottish Government’s use of emergency rule-making powers, describing a Conservative MSP’s criticism of them as “ludicrous”.

The Deputy First Minister said the increased use of the “made affirmative procedure” – which allows legal changes to be made before MSPs have a chance to see them – was necessary due to the nature of the threat posed by coronavirus.

The rule-making power has been used more than 100 times since the start of the pandemic, whereas previously it was used only a handful of times in a year.

The Scottish Parliament must approve the changes within 28 days for the new rules to stay in force.

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
A Holyrood committee is examining the Government’s use of emergency powers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Holyrood’s Delegated Powers Committee is holding an inquiry into the Government’s use of the powers.

Speaking to the committee on Tuesday, Mr Swinney said ministers did not use the procedure lightly.

He said: “The made affirmative procedure has provided the Government with necessary flexibility to deal with crisis situations when immediate action has been necessary.

“For example, when enforcing or removing public health restrictions, both domestically and in terms of international travel restrictions.”

He said he did not expect the procedure to become a more regular feature of Government legislation, saying it only applied in specific circumstances such as the response to the pandemic.

Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson said he disagreed with the Deputy First Minister, saying use of the made affirmative procedure was becoming “normal”.

He said 11.6% of the rules created through the made affirmative procedure later had mistakes identified within them.

Putting his criticism in “layman’s terms”, Mr Simpson said: “You’ve been ramming through laws at breakneck speed with little to no oversight.

“And in my view, that is an affront to democracy.”

Mr Swinney responded: “I completely, utterly and unreservedly reject the ludicrous narrative that Graham Simpson has just put on record.”

He said previous uses of the made affirmative procedure prior to the onset of coronavirus were often about other public health measures.

