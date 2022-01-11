Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nearly 47,000 days spent in hospital by delayed discharge patients in November

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 5:53 pm
Statistics on hospital delayed discharges have been released (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nearly 47,000 days were spent in hospital by patients whose discharge was delayed during November, the latest figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland show there were 46,894 days spent in hospital as a result of delayed discharge in November 2021.

This is a 40% increase compared to the number of delayed days in November 2020.

In November 2021, the average number of beds occupied due to delayed discharges per day was 1,563, a 3% decrease from October 2021.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said quick action should be taken to reduce bed blocking.

He said: “We know keeping people trapped in hospital unnecessarily causes disruption and distress to both patients and their families.

“These delays cost the NHS eye-watering sums of money and in most cases it is an entirely avoidable problem.

“The majority of delayed discharges in November were due to waiting on a care home place, social care support to enable them to live in their own home or for an assessment to be conducted.

“That is not acceptable. The SNP must act now.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We remain in the midst of a global pandemic and Scotland’s NHS is under more pressure than at any previous stage.

“While these statistics show a slight reduction in the number of delayed discharges in November 2021 on the previous month, this winter has seen extreme pressures across the whole health and social care system which has led to more people coming through hospitals who need high levels of care and support to go home. 7.0% of all occupied beds last year were taken up by delayed discharges.

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 21, 2021
The health service is facing ‘extreme pressures’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

“More important is the human cost when we know that remaining in hospital after treatment can cause a loss of independence as well as risk of infection and worsening mental and physical health.

“We have announced significant additional funding to address this, including £62 million to enhance care at home, £48 million to increase the hourly rate of pay, £40 million to support interim care arrangements and £20 million to enhance multi-disciplinary teams.

“We have also recently launched our ‘discharge without delay’ programme, backed by £5 million, to help local health and social care partnerships improve discharge planning arrangements.”

Treating more coronavirus patients at home with anti-viral drugs will be another step the government will take, the spokeswoman said.

