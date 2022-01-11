Nearly 47,000 days spent in hospital by delayed discharge patients in November

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nearly 47,000 days were spent in hospital by patients whose discharge was delayed during November, the latest figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland show there were 46,894 days spent in hospital as a result of delayed discharge in November 2021.

This is a 40% increase compared to the number of delayed days in November 2020.

In November 2021, the average number of beds occupied due to delayed discharges per day was 1,563, a 3% decrease from October 2021.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said quick action should be taken to reduce bed blocking.

He said: “We know keeping people trapped in hospital unnecessarily causes disruption and distress to both patients and their families.

“These delays cost the NHS eye-watering sums of money and in most cases it is an entirely avoidable problem.

“The majority of delayed discharges in November were due to waiting on a care home place, social care support to enable them to live in their own home or for an assessment to be conducted.

“That is not acceptable. The SNP must act now.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We remain in the midst of a global pandemic and Scotland’s NHS is under more pressure than at any previous stage.

“While these statistics show a slight reduction in the number of delayed discharges in November 2021 on the previous month, this winter has seen extreme pressures across the whole health and social care system which has led to more people coming through hospitals who need high levels of care and support to go home. 7.0% of all occupied beds last year were taken up by delayed discharges.

The health service is facing ‘extreme pressures’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

“More important is the human cost when we know that remaining in hospital after treatment can cause a loss of independence as well as risk of infection and worsening mental and physical health.

“We have announced significant additional funding to address this, including £62 million to enhance care at home, £48 million to increase the hourly rate of pay, £40 million to support interim care arrangements and £20 million to enhance multi-disciplinary teams.

“We have also recently launched our ‘discharge without delay’ programme, backed by £5 million, to help local health and social care partnerships improve discharge planning arrangements.”

Treating more coronavirus patients at home with anti-viral drugs will be another step the government will take, the spokeswoman said.