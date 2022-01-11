Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Humza Yousaf: Living with Covid does not mean abandoning the vulnerable

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 5:31 pm
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government would not be ‘abandoning’ the vulnerable with a move to living with Covid (Peter Summers/PA)
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government would not be 'abandoning' the vulnerable with a move to living with Covid (Peter Summers/PA)

Vulnerable people will not be abandoned by the Scottish Government if Scotland tries “living with Covid”, Humza Yousaf has said.

The Health Secretary insisted the proposed changes to further reduce restrictions and measures introduced to suppress the spread of coronavirus were not “simply throwing caution to the wind”.

He acknowledged concerns of high-risk, vulnerable Scots and their carers, but gave reassurance that there would be continued support and not all protections were being lifted.

In a message to those “very worried” by further easing of restrictions, Mr Yousaf said: “The Scottish Government is not abandoning you.”

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the First Minister’s statement at Holyrood, Mr Yousaf said: “We’re going to have some element of protective measures such as, for example, I suspect wearing face coverings in certain circumstances for a while yet to come.

“Those basic mitigations are going to be important even when Covid goes from pandemic to endemic.”

Asked about the concerns of the vulnerable and people who have been shielding, he added: “I don’t doubt that people who are high risk, vulnerable or carers – I know a lot of carers have been in touch – (are concerned) but I give them a reassurance that when we talk about living with Covid, we’re not talking about simply abandoning everything, simply throwing caution to the wind.”

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 11, 2022
Scottish Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf (centre), talks to staff during a visit to Liberton Hospital in Edinburgh (Peter Summers/PA)

The cabinet secretary was visiting Liberton Hospital in Edinburgh, meeting with healthcare staff delivering hospital-style treatment to patients at home.

The Hospital at Home service supports approximately 120 patients in the capital – with similar projects across Scotland – offering treatments usually administered in clinical settings such as intravenous antibiotics and providing oxygen to patients with breathing issues.

It comes as Mr Yousaf announced £500,000 funding for new equipment, including blood oxygen level monitors and additional staff capacity to identify patients who could be treated with antiviral medicine in an effort to reduce illness from Covid-19.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 11, 2022
Scottish Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf (Peter Summers/PA)

Dr Andrew Coull, a consultant geriatrician at Edinburgh’s Hospital at Home service, welcomed the financial pledge but said the service needed more “sustainable funding” over a longer period to recruit more staff.

He added: “We could see a very large number of additional people if we had the capacity, staffing and equipment.”

Asked about the request, Mr Yousaf said: “I think it’s absolutely important that we fund this sustainably.

“That was actually one of the first things that the staff pointed out to me – that they really need that sustainable funding to make this a medium to long-term solution as opposed to just a short intervention for this kind of pressure.

“So, yes, absolutely. We will look at that sustainable funding going forward.”

