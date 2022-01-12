Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory Kinnear: No 10 event a direct assault in the face of national tragedy

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 2:49 pm
Rory Kinnear (Ian West/PA)
Rory Kinnear (Ian West/PA)

Actor Rory Kinnear has described a “bring your own booze” gathering at No 10 as being like a “direct assault” in the face of “our shared national tragedy”.

The event on May 20 2020, which was attended by Boris Johnson, took place on the same day as Kinnear’s sister Karina’s funeral, following her death from coronavirus aged 48.

She suffered a lack of oxygen at birth, causing severe brain damage, had been left paralysed from the waist down after a life-saving operation on her spine, and was in hospital with chest infections regularly throughout her life.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson acknowledged the public “rage” over the incident, which took place during the first national lockdown, but insisted he thought it could have been technically within the rules.

Writing in The Guardian, Bond star Kinnear described the day on which his family buried his sister in a ceremony limited by Covid-19 restrictions.

He added: “Just under two miles separates my corner of London from the garden of Downing Street.

“I am, today, haunted by the tinkling of those glasses there on that sun-drenched night, the echoing of their thin laughter, the stifled chuckles as they practised their imagined denials and, most perniciously, the leadership that encouraged it to happen.

“Their actions feel like direct assaults in the face of my family’s, and all of our shared national, tragedy.

“To me, and I’m sure many others, the revelations of the manifest and repeated failures of those in power to understand, empathise or show solidarity with what the people of this country experienced during that time have released from the body politic a stench so toxic that I can’t see how they will be able to put it back in the bottle, no matter how desperately they try.

“They can’t point the finger anywhere else this time, can they? After all, they brought the bottle themselves.”

The 43-year-old, known for his Shakespearean stage roles and as MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner in the 007 film series, has previously suggested the language around the deaths of people from coronavirus, with “underlying conditions”, has to change.

Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons that he attended the gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff”.

“I believed implicitly that this was a work event,” he said.

However, he said “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that – even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance – there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way”.

