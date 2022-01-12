Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory voters call for ‘finished’ Boris Johnson’s resignation

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 3:03 pm
A protester in Parliament Square in Westminster, London (PA)
A protester in Parliament Square in Westminster, London (PA)

Tory voters have called for the Prime Minister’s resignation after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.

Many have said they will not vote for the party if Boris Johnson stays in charge, with one Twitter user saying the Prime Minister is “finished”.

It comes after the Prime Minister told the House of Commons on Wednesday he “believed implicitly” that the May 2020 occasion was a work event, but that he “should have sent everyone back inside” and apologised to MPs.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

John Coleman, 47, an English teacher from Harrogate, in North Yorkshire, said he may vote Labour in the next election as a result.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “I speak as a Conservative voter and former party member… this government needs to fall and it needs to fall now!! Amoral leadership #JohnsonOutNow.”

Speaking to the PA news agency, he added: “At the moment it is highly unlikely I will vote Conservative next time round. There are too many sycophants and lightweights in Cabinet and an amoral clown at the top.

“He is finished. He is either incompetent or lying. He needs to resign.”

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 12, 2022
Mr Johnson apologised to the House (House of Commons)

Mary Gater, a lifelong Tory voter whose father’s funeral in February 2021 had limited attendance due to Covid restrictions, told PA she will seriously consider voting differently in a future election if the Prime Minister is still in charge.

“He has acknowledged he did wrong, but it is difficult to reconcile his responses because the damage is now done,” the 58-year-old self-employed designer from Malpas, in Cheshire, told the PA news agency.

“I doubt he does understand the sacrifices and quite frankly the horrors some of us have endured.

“I could be very bitter I am not at all… I am merely tired of the lies and complete lack of empathy.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
A protester in Parliament Square in Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Nick Peterson, a 33-year-old architect from London, said that he believes the Prime Minister thinks that despite widespread outrage, he will not face any serious repercussions.

Mr Peterson said: “I think he knows the inquiry will not be disastrous. That he’ll be able to ride it out and survive regardless of the damage the story has done to the reputation of the Government.”

Mr Peterson also said that he would rather abstain than vote for the current Conservative Government in the next election.

