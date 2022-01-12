Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ruthie Henshall: Care home residents’ rights ‘completely handed over’

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 9:15 pm
Ruthie Henshall joins members of Rights For Residents to hand in a petition at 10 Downing Street, London. to protest about the inequality, discrimination and abuse of human rights of those in care (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Care home residents’ human rights have been “completely handed over” to care homes who have “too much power”, actress Ruthie Henshall has said.

Experts compared the care sector to a “Wild West” as the Joint Committee on Human Rights heard evidence on the impact of visiting restrictions on vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

MPs and peers were hearing evidence as part of their new inquiry into protecting human rights in care settings.

Henshall, whose mother Gloria died in May last year, said it was “absolutely devastating” to watch her rapid decline as she was effectively locked in her bedroom spending “gargantuan” amounts of time alone.

While she was granted essential caregiver status enabling her to visit indoors, her sister had to push her arm through the window to her mother’s room so she could hold her hand before she was allowed to go inside.

She said over Christmas 2020 she too was only able to see her mother through a window, who was in tears because she could not understand why her daughter did not come inside.

The West End star, who is an ambassador for the campaign group Rights for Residents, said: “I watched a huge decline in my mother – huge – over four months.

“Their human rights have been completely handed over to a business instead of to the people that really matter and care.”

She added: “I think the care homes have too much power, and they’re not being monitored properly.

“And this is for me, one of the big, huge problems, is that we seem to have very little say over our loved ones’ care.”

She said it is “essential” that the right to an essential caregiver is enshrined in law, adding that the current guidance is “open to interpretation”.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said families lose all control over a loved one’s care once they enter a care home, and it is a “rights-free zone” for both families and residents.

She said: “And so put those two issues together and you end up with routine, frankly, tragedies really.

“This has been the most terrible time I think for older people in care homes, partly because so many people died particularly earlier on… but also because of the sort of collateral damage from that, and the consequences of the fear of repeating it, and the isolation of so many people, for who actually seeing the people they love the most is the most important thing in their life, and take that away and there isn’t very often much left.”

She added: “It’s a Wild West and there are no rights.

“So are we surprised we are where we are? It’s a complete lack of framework within which to protect people who are, you know, (at) one of the most vulnerable times of their lives.”

Helen Wildbore, director at Relatives and Residents Association, said older people in care are facing “the most serious, the most sustained attack on their human rights that we’ve ever seen”.

Government guidance still fails to balance the risk of coronavirus against the risk of isolation and “needs an urgent and complete overhaul”, she said.

She told the committee: “We know that isolation is having a hugely detrimental impact and it’s not just on well being – it’s on people’s lives, it’s on their dignity, it’s on their liberty and their autonomy, and care providers tell us that they want to do more to facilitate safe and meaningful contact and they feel that they can do that in a safe way, but they feel shackled by the Government’s guidance.

“And how I would describe it is trying to wrap people up in cotton wool, and that’s just simply not possible, it’s not desirable and it’s not lawful.”

A spokesperson for the Care Quality Commission said: “The pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on many people and we know it has been particularly difficult for those who are living in care homes and their families and loved ones.

“We also noted in our latest State of Care report that staffing pressures are being felt across all health and care settings, and this continues to be the case as the recent spike in Covid infections puts pressure on the care sector.

“We have taken decisive action throughout the pandemic to help keep people safe in care settings including undertaking almost 10,000 inspections, and making absolutely clear to providers that blanket approaches to visiting are unacceptable and may trigger an inspection.

“Where concerns have been raised with us in relation to visiting we have taken action in every case, including following up with providers, inspecting, taking regulatory action and where applicable, raising safeguarding alerts with local authorities.

“We continue to seek assurances from care home providers about how they are supporting visiting to happen and we are verifying this information when we go out and inspect and will continue to do so.

“We have introduced a mandatory question on each of our care home inspections which looks at how visiting is being supported to happen in a safe way.”

