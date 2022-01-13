Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Falkirk Council told to make ‘difficult decisions’ to bridge £70m funding gap

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 12:03 am
A report showed a funding gap of £70.8 million at Falkirk Council (Jane Barlow/PA)
Falkirk Council has been urged by a watchdog to make difficult decisions to bridge a £70 million funding gap.

The Accounts Commission released a report on Thursday telling elected councillors and officials to better work together to put in place changes to services and savings in the coming years.

The report said the council, under minority control of the Labour Party, rejected around half of the cuts proposed by officials in the life of the administration.

Among those proposals rejected by councillors, was the decision not to cut 27 full time positions, saving £400,000.

A five-year, financial plan published by council officials in May last year showed a £70.8 million funding gap over that time, but just £14.9 million of savings have been outlined through the flagship Council of the Future initiative.

Another £6.8 million in savings are projected through the use of zero-based budgeting, while unidentified savings of £18.3 million are also planned, according to the financial plan.

Tim McKay, the interim deputy chairman of the Accounts Commission, said: “Change is required urgently at Falkirk Council.

“It is frustrating that there has been insufficient progress since our 2018 report. All councillors must fulfil their obligations to make challenging decisions for the benefit of local people.

“Councillors and officers must work together to deliver savings and deliver services differently.

“With improvement and change having been inconsistent and falling short of the Commission’s expectation, a further report in 2023 will cover what progress has been made.”

Cecil Meiklejohn, the leader of Falkirk Council, said an action plan was being designed to address the issue.

“As a council, we always strive to deliver the best for the people of the Falkirk area but know more work needs to be done to do this,” he said.

“Taking on board the views of the Accounts Commission and the recommendations made in the best value assurance report, an action plan is being developed that will build on our strengths and the work already underway to address our shortcomings.

“The plan will help us make the necessary improvements to how we work and deliver services to ensure best value for the people of Falkirk.”

Falkirk Council chief executive, Kenneth Lawrie, added: “I will take full responsibility for delivering (the action plan) along with senior colleagues, because it is our responsibility to lead by example and accept our role in the report findings and support our employees to make change happen for the benefit of our communities.”

