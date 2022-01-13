Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Universities launch campaign to celebrate creative subjects in wake of pandemic

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 12:04 am
How To Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell is one of a number of nominated creative ‘Sparks’ chosen by universities to champion the arts industry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
How To Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell is one of a number of nominated creative ‘Sparks’ chosen by universities to champion the arts industry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nearly two-thirds of parents feel that creative university courses benefit the UK economy, research has revealed.

The difficulties faced by creative industries during the pandemic has prompted universities to launch a campaign championing the contributions made by creative subjects.

The poll of more than 2,000 parents of children aged 18 and under, carried out by Savanta ComRes, found that nearly two-thirds (65%) agreed that creative courses benefited the UK economy, while nearly one in seven (69%) said students gained important creative skills at university which were vital for boosting the country’s creative industries.

But 67% of parents said they thought creative industries had suffered due to the pandemic.

Nish Kumar
Nish Kumar (Ian West/PA)

In response, Universities UK has launched a campaign, Creative Sparks, to promote the support of creative arts courses to the Government.

Each university has nominated a leading figure in national cultural life, with nominees including comedian Nish Kumar and Derry Girls screenwriter Lisa McGee.

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, said: “Our universities, creative education and brilliant academics are central to the UK’s creative excellence and vital to the success of our creative industries.

“They are the engine room of so many things that make the UK the envy of the world, including our music, films, TV programmes and video games.

“Universities are places where creative ideas flourish, where innovation happens, and where businesses employing thousands of people are started.

“They’re where the nation’s creative sparks are ignited.”

Other nominated “Sparks” include the musician Laura Mvula, Bob The Builder and PAW Patrol creator Keith Chapman, and Cressida Cowell, author of How To Train Your Dragon.

Chapman said: “My career would not have been possible without the skills I learned and people I met during my time at university.

“If the Government wants our creative industries to remain the best in the world, they must show they understand how important creative courses are to their success.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “This Government remains committed to the arts and creative sectors and to the importance of funding talent in our world-class education system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal