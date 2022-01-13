Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Parents in England ‘disempowered’ by choice over school places

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 1:57 pm
Drawing on a survey of nearly 1,000 parents in both England and Scotland overall, as well as interviews with 57 families, Dr Bhattacharya found that “despite being offered less formal choice, Scottish parents are no less satisfied and, in fact, English parents seem more disempowered”
Drawing on a survey of nearly 1,000 parents in both England and Scotland overall, as well as interviews with 57 families, Dr Bhattacharya found that “despite being offered less formal choice, Scottish parents are no less satisfied and, in fact, English parents seem more disempowered”

Parents in England given more choice about where their children go to school are more “cynical, fatalistic and disempowered” than parents with less choice, according to new research.

In a study carried out by Dr Aveek Bhattacharya, chief economist at the Social Market Foundation, parents in England, where the Government encourages choice over school places, and parents apply to multiple schools, were compared with parents in Scotland, where the default assumption is for children to attend their local school.

“Whereas English policymakers have made great efforts to encourage and facilitate choice, policymakers north of the border have tended to play it down,” the paper says.

Drawing on a survey of nearly 1,000 parents in both England and Scotland overall, as well as interviews with 57 families, Dr Bhattacharya found that “despite being offered less formal choice, Scottish parents are no less satisfied and, in fact, English parents seem more disempowered”.

The survey found that the desire for choice over schools is “almost universal”, with 99% of English parents and 94% of Scottish parents reporting that it was at least somewhat important to them, although the paper also notes that “particularly in England, parents tend to see school choice as a chore; a necessary evil in order to protect their child’s interests”.

Just over a third – 35% – of parents in England said they had a “great deal” of choice over their child’s school, compared with 18% of parents in Scotland. But the paper found that “among English parents in particular, there was a widespread sense that choice is not meaningful or genuine because their applications may be rejected”, with many participants describing choice as an “illusion”.

“Understandably, the less likely families are to get into the school of their preference, the less meaningful they feel their choice is. Being invited to make a choice and then receiving something altogether different is a recipe for frustration and disempowerment,” the paper says.

As English parents are more likely to have their choice rejected than parents in Scotland, the research noted that a number of interviewees referred to the system as a “gamble” or “lottery”.

The paper offers other suggestions about why English parents may feel no better off despite having more choice, noting that choice is limited in Scotland, with an opt-out system for parents unhappy with their local school, who are able to make a “placing request” for another, seen as enough.

It adds that the English system involves more uncertainty, with English families facing a wait to learn the outcome of applications, whereas Scottish families generally know their child’s school place months or years in advance.

It also suggests that “the rhetoric in England seems to raise expectations above what is delivered” when it comes to choice.

Dr Bhattacharya said the paper added to “growing evidence that school choice policies have failed to bring the benefits they were supposed to”.

“These findings show that parents offered a range of options for their children’s school are no happier than parents who have less choice about education,” he added.

“That might vindicate Scottish policymakers that have resisted the marketisation of school education. However, it is unclear whether in England the genie can be put back in the bottle, as parents may resent choice being taken away from them now it has been granted.”

The findings were revealed as more than half a million families in England are submitting their primary school applications, due in on 15 January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal