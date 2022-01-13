Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former prisons chief David Strang appointed head of drug deaths taskforce

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 5:25 pm
David Strang was previously the Chief Inspector of Prisons in Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)
David Strang will take over as the new head of Scotland’s drug deaths task force, the drugs minister has announced.

Mr Strang, a former senior police officer and chief inspector of prisons, will take over from Professor Catriona Matheson, who quit after being asked by minister Angela Constance to speed up the group’s final recommendations.

In a statement to Holyrood, Ms Constance said she still expected the final report to be published this summer, despite the protestations of Prof Matheson, who told the BBC she was not prepared to do a “rushed job”.

“(Mr Strang’s) appointment marks a new chapter for the taskforce which has been a valued contributor to the work being done across Scotland,” Ms Constance told MSPs.

Angela Constance in Holyrood
Angela Constance announced the appointment of Mr Strang on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I have asked him and his colleagues on the task force to accelerate their final recommendations planned for this year, aiming to get those for the summer.

“As we focus now on delivery and change on the ground, we need quicker practical advice from the taskforce, building on what it has already provided and achieved.”

One of the key pillars touted by ministers to tackle the drug deaths crisis – which saw 1,339 Scots lose their lives in 2020 – is the creation of safe consumption rooms.

The facilities would allow drug users to inject in a safe environment with clinical staff on hand and additional services provided, but the idea has run into legal trouble in recent years.

The Home Office, which would have to provide an exemption to current drug laws, has steadfastly rejected the idea.

But the Scottish Government has pledged to continue on, looking for ways the facilities can be legally opened in Scotland.

A new proposal has been submitted by Glasgow’s health and social care partnership, which is being considered by ministers, Police Scotland and the Crown Office.

“We are serious about this commitment, as we know these facilities have a strong evidence base in saving lives and helping some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Ms Constance said.

“A fresh proposal will be made to the Lord Advocate once further detail on operation and policing is developed.”

During the debate on Thursday, Labour MSP Claire Baker said a motion tabled by Ms Constance did not recognise “the failure of the Scottish Government to act much earlier when fatalities began to spiral upwards”.

“While I fully recognise that addictions of the modern era in Scotland is fuelled by a significant industrial change, unemployment and deprivation, trauma and mental health, the responsibility of Government is to respond and the drugs death crisis represents a failure of Government in recent years,” she said.

She added: “It shows the devastating impact of what can happen if focus isn’t given to critical issues which were allowed to escalate as policies continued on the mistaken path.

“Lives could have been saved if action had been taken earlier.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said the progress of change was “painfully slow”.

