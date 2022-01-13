Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Near-freezing temperatures fail to stop 271 people crossing English Channel

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 9:59 pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Forcer officers, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday January 13, 2022.
Near-freezing temperatures in the English Channel on Thursday did not stop dozens of people making the dangerous crossing from France.

A young child wrapped up in an orange lifejacket and wearing a beanie hat was among at least 271 people who made the trip aboard 10 small boats.

Border Force and the RNLI were busy in the chilly Dover Strait from 1am as calm conditions prompted a flurry of attempts to reach the UK.

The 271 people known to have arrived in Kent, confirmed by the Home Office on Thursday evening, is more than the entire total for January last year.

So far, more than 450 people have made the life-threatening trip across the Channel in small boats following a record-breaking year in 2021.

EDITORS NOTE Children’s faces have been pixelated as the PA Picture Desk has been unable to gain the necessary permission to photograph a child under 16 on issues involving their welfare (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Commenting on the day’s arrivals, Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, said: “People making these perilous sea crossings are doing so out of desperation, mainly because there are no safe and legal routes for them to seek asylum in this country, and many have family and other connections here.

“Ministers should stop shirking their responsibility toward refugees.

“For instance, it’s misleading, and indeed verging on cruel, for ministers and officials to talk about France being a ‘safe country’ when many people who are perfectly entitled to seek asylum in Britain are trapped in miserable and dangerous conditions in camps in northern France.

“The UK and the French governments should prioritise humane ways of fulfilling their shared duty to provide asylum.”

Last week it was announced that Border Force officials could take industrial action over Priti Patel’s plans to turn back dinghies in the English Channel.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), whose members include around 80% of the Border Force officials who would be tasked with implementing the “pushbacks”, and the charity Care4Calais have filed an application for judicial review on the pushback policy.

Despite the Home Secretary’s pledge to make crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020, more than 36,000 people have succeeded in reaching the UK in the last two years.

