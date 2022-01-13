Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two Downing Street parties ‘held on eve of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral’

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 10:53 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 12:13 am
The Queen arrives for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, as it was reported that two parties were held at Downing Street the previous evening (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)
The Queen arrives for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, as it was reported that two parties were held at Downing Street the previous evening (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Fresh claims have emerged that two parties were held in Downing Street the night before the Queen sat alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The events are said to have taken place on the evening of April 16 2021 while the country was in a period of public mourning and coronavirus restrictions were in force.

At the time, England was in step two of the Government’s road map out of lockdown, which limited socialising to groups of six people or two households outdoors.

The Telegraph reported that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on the Friday night.

Lee Cain resigns
An event is said to have been held to mark James Slack’s departure (Stefan Rousseau/PA

They were to mark the departure of James Slack, Boris Johnson’s former director of communications, and one of the PM’s personal photographers, the newspaper said.

The Telegraph cited a No 10 spokesperson as saying Mr Johnson was not in Downing Street that day. He is said to have been at Chequers.

The newspaper reported accounts from witnesses who said alcohol was drunk and guests danced to music.

The two events are said to have started separately and later merged.

Mr Slack gave a farewell speech after finishing work, with some colleagues joining via video link, the Telegraph reported.

It is alleged that alcohol was opened and the group later moved into the Downing Street garden.

The second gathering, for the PM’s personal photographer, was reported to have taken place in the No 10 basement.

This group also headed to the garden later on, the newspaper said, where the parties merged. The celebrations are said to have continued into the early hours of the morning.

The Telegraph said it had been told that around 30 people attended both events combined.

At the time, Government guidance stated: “You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said of Mr Slack’s event: “On this individual’s last day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done to support him, both those who had to be in the office for work and on a screen for those working from home.”

The spokesperson offered no further comment on the allegations that a farewell gathering was held for the PM’s personal photographer.

Philip, the Queen’s husband of 74 years, died aged 99 in April 2021 and his funeral was held during the pandemic and complied with coronavirus restrictions within the confines of Windsor Castle.

The monarch poignantly sat alone in a face mask socially distanced from her loved ones.

