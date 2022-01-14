Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How did Covid restrictions affect the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral?

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 7:11 am
The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April 2021 was severely limited by Covid restrictions
Fresh allegations of Downing Street parties taking place on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s socially-distanced funeral have been met with widespread anger.

It was reported that two events were held in April last year, while the country was under coronavirus restrictions and in a period of national mourning following Philip’s death.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner were among those to condemn the allegations in the wake of the wealth of sacrifices made for the funeral to go ahead.

Covid restrictions had a substantial impact on the proceedings, with the guest list trimmed from 800 to just 30.

The Queen had to sit apart from her family during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in St George's Chapel

The Queen attended the funeral wearing a face mask and socially distanced from her family at the service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Those in the funeral procession were required to put their face masks on before entering St George’s Chapel.

Bottles of hand sanitiser – a familiar mark of the pandemic – featured alongside the traditional dressing of floral arrangements and family wreaths.

Original plans for military processions through London or Windsor were scrapped, with the royal family asking the public not to gather at the castle or other royal residences.

The choir was also limited to just four singers, while the few guests were banned from singing in line with the Covid regulations.

