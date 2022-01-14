Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Person pulled from English Channel declared dead amid fresh wave of crossings

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 11:01 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 11:59 am
The boat got into difficulties off the coast of France (Marine Nationale/PA)
The boat got into difficulties off the coast of France (Marine Nationale/PA)

A person has been declared dead after being pulled from the water in the English Channel, French authorities have said.

One individual was found overboard and unconscious in the early hours of Friday after a boat believed to be heading for the UK got into difficulty off the coast of France.

Twenty-five people were found still on board the boat and were picked up by rescue teams, while five others were found on a sandbank.

The unconscious person was taken back to shore but was declared dead.

An investigation into what happened has been opened by the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor.

The latest attempts at the dangerous journey come despite sub-zero temperatures on the French coast.

Channel crossings
Dozens of people thought to be migrants were brought to Dover on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Multiple Border Force vessels have been active in the Channel and at least one boat is reported to have reached the UK.

It comes after at least 271 people aboard 10 small boats reached the UK on Thursday, including a young child.

So far this year, more than 450 people have made the life-threatening trip across the Channel in small boats following a record-breaking year in 2021.

Mike Adamson, chief executive at British Red Cross, said: “It is devastating to hear that another person has lost their life attempting to cross the Channel. Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones – who may not even know yet what has happened.

“This loss comes far too soon after the deaths of 27 people at the end of last year.

“Every death in the Channel is a tragedy. It should be unacceptable to us that people are having to make dangerous crossings in freezing conditions in search of safety. Nobody puts their life at risk like this unless they feel they have no other option and are utterly desperate.

“There are no simple answers, but we urge the Government to rethink its plans for making the UK’s asylum system harder to access. This should start with ambitious plans for new safe routes and a commitment to resettle 10,000 people a year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal