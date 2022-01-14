Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Mark Drakeford: I would take ‘very dim view’ if parties took place

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 4:07 pm
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he would take a ‘very dim view’ in any parties had taken place in Welsh Government sites (PA)
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he would take a ‘very dim view’ in any parties had taken place in Welsh Government sites (PA)

Mark Drakeford has said he would take a “very dim view” if he discovered parties had been held in Welsh Government buildings during the pandemic.

Following his Government’s weekly coronavirus update on Friday, the Welsh First Minister was asked by journalists about parties which took place at Downing Street during lockdown.

Mr Drakeford said of the potential for something similar to have happened within Welsh Government buildings: “I’m not aware of any parties or anything of that sort.

“If there had been such an event, then I would take a very dim view of it.

“Time after time, I’ve come here to say that I believe that people who make the rules have a special obligation to make sure that they themselves are following the rules.

“That’s how we’ve tried to conduct ourselves in the Welsh Government.”

Asked about the inquiry into the gatherings at Number 10 being conducted by civil servant Sue Gray, he added: “I know Sue Gray, I’ve been an admirer of her abilities when she worked in the Northern Ireland Office and we would have contact with her as devolved governments.

“My own view has been, from the very beginning, that the report should have been given to someone entirely independent of the UK Government. It should’ve been judge-led, or someone in that independent position.

“I think Sue Gray has been put in a very challenging and pressurised position, and it would’ve been better if some other mechanism, more clear-cut, would’ve been put in place.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to wait until the findings of the investigation into the gatherings are published, however no timeline has been released for the inquiry.

Mr Drakeford was speaking after detailing a two-week roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions in Wales, after the country reached the peak of the Omicron wave and as cases of the virus continue to fall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal