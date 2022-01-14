Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police must investigate No 10 parties now, says woman arrested at Everard vigil

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 4:29 pm
Patsy Stevenson was arrested at the vigil for Sarah Everard (Steve Parsons/PA)
The police must “immediately” investigate Downing Street parties which occurred while coronavirus restrictions were in place, a woman arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard has said.

Patsy Stevenson said recent reports of gatherings at Number 10 are “appalling” and that the Government is not “above the law”.

Images of Ms Stevenson being handcuffed and held down by two male officers sparked anger over Scotland Yard’s policing of the vigil on March 13 last year.

She was arrested and issued with a £200 fixed-penalty notice.

The 29-year-old physics student said she does not understand how the gatherings at Number 10 were “allowed to happen”, when she was thrown to the ground while mourning another woman’s murder.

She told the PA news agency: “It doesn’t make sense in my head. And it just really enforces the idea that the Government can get away with whatever they want.”

Ms Stevenson, from Egham, Surrey, is currently involved in legal action against the Metropolitan Police over its actions at the March 13 vigil.

She said the force must not wait for the findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry into the Downing Street gatherings before launching a full investigation.

The Met has said that if the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence, it will be passed to the force “for further consideration”.

Sarah Everard vigil
Patsy Stevenson was arrested at the vigil for Sarah Everard (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Stevenson said: “If they want to have any trust with the public, they need to investigate it immediately, and treat it the same as how they would treat it if it was a party with anyone else.”

If those involved breached regulations but are not held accountable, she believes members of the public who have been fined should have their money returned.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, saying he believed it was a work event.

Downing Street has since apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held in Number 10 the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April last year.

Ms Stevenson continued: “If I apologise for going to the vigil, would I get my money back? Would I be let off the hook? No.

“So why does an apology matter? They should apologise, obviously, because they did something wrong, but that shouldn’t mean that they are not held accountable for their actions. Saying sorry isn’t a consequence.”

