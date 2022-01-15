Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

Covid inquiry should report interim findings within a year, Lib Dems say

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 12:03 am
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the inquiry should be ‘ruthless and thorough’ (Fraser Bremner)
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the inquiry should be ‘ruthless and thorough’ (Fraser Bremner)

Scotland’s coronavirus inquiry should deliver its interim findings within a year of starting, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Party leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said previous judicial inquiries could “drag on for years” before delivering their conclusion.

The Penrose inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal took seven years to report, while an inquiry into Edinburgh’s trams was set up in 2014 and is still to deliver its final report.

Lady Poole QC will lead Scotland’s independent coronavirus inquiry, which will look at 12 areas around the handling of the pandemic.

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals

She is currently in the process of appointing staff before the inquiry begins to consider evidence.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scotland needs a ruthless and thorough public inquiry that can go anywhere, speak to anyone and demand answers for all those who have suffered so much over the past two years.

“Unfortunately, we know from past form that these inquiries can drag on for years before reaching a conclusion and time is pressing.

“That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for a commitment to deliver interim inquiry findings within a year.”

He added: “Last time the Scottish Government’s narrow and shallow pandemic exercises failed us badly but this inquiry can provide critical early learning and intelligence for the future.”

When she was announced as the inquiry’s chair in December, Lady Poole said: “The inquiry will work independently to establish the facts in an open and transparent way in order to determine what lessons can be learned for the future.

“There is a great deal to be done in a short space of time.

“I will continue to give considerable thought as to how best to conduct the inquiry to ensure it fully achieves its aims, including a careful and thorough examination of the terms of reference.

“My immediate focus will be on getting the right people in place to support me and establishing the necessary systems, processes and information flows needed to allow the inquiry to function efficiently and deliver as quickly as possible.

“Work has already begun on this.”

She said a website would be set up for the inquiry to provide updates.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “While this is a matter for the inquiry, we are confident Lady Poole will strike the right balance between, on the one hand, addressing the wide range of questions that so many people have and, on the other, making sure that the inquiry can be delivered at speed, so that we can learn and benefit from lessons as early as possible.

“The Government is very happy to support her in that endeavour.”

