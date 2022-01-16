Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
IT problem holds up Scotland’s daily coronavirus data

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 3:13 pm
The latest case numbers have been delayed by an IT problem (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An IT problem has meant the Scottish Government has not been able to provide its usual coronavirus data on Sunday.

Figures for positive cases, deaths and vaccinations were affected by the issue.

These are not expected to be updated until Monday.

However, figures were available for people in hospital with coronavirus.

As of Saturday, there were 1,562 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 42 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government said: “Due to IT issues this morning, Public Health Scotland are unable to provide today’s Covid-19 cases, deaths and vaccination data.

“This issue is under investigation. 1,562 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is six more than the day before.”

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings are due to be eased on Monday, following an announcement by Nicola Sturgeon earlier in the week.

The limit of 500 spectators at large outdoor events will be lifted, meaning football and rugby fans will be able to return to stadiums.

On Saturday, public health expert Jillian Evans said the recent slowdown in Covid cases gave “cause for optimism”.

However, she said the NHS was “not out of the woods yet”.

