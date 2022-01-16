Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bercow criticises ‘unjust’ process after being ‘found to have bullied staff’

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 9:11 pm
Former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow outside BBC Broadcasting House (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow outside BBC Broadcasting House (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

John Bercow has called the Commons standards investigation process “grievously unjust” after revealing he has been found guilty of bullying allegations.

The former Commons speaker told the Sunday Times that he has been found guilty on 21 counts out of 35 by parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone, in a result that has yet to be published.

The allegations were brought about by Lord Lisvane, the former clerk of the Commons, and private secretaries Kate Emms and Angus Sinclair.

Two claims brought by Lieutenant-General David Leakey, a former Black Rod, were rejected by the 18-month inquiry, the press report stated.

Mr Bercow, who stood down as speaker in 2019 and was replaced by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, told the newspaper he is appealing against the ruling.

The report said a final verdict, from an appeals panel, is expected by the end of the month and could see him banned from Parliament for life or face a censure motion by MPs.

He told the Sunday Times: “I’m appealing on the basis that the investigations are materially flawed and that the decisions are unsound.

“I resent massively my reputation being put through the wringer on the basis of a protracted, amateurish and unjust process.”

John Bercow pictured on Sunday in London
John Bercow is pictured on Sunday in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“To call it a kangaroo court is unfair to kangaroos,” he added.

Mr Bercow, who switched from the Tories to Labour last year, alleges that Ms Stone found him guilty of seven cases where investigators had pronounced him innocent, despite not interviewing him or new evidence being supplied.

“I think the odds are stacked against me,” he said. “The dice are loaded. It is grievously unjust.”

The speaker of 10 years admitted he was “a Marmite figure” but appeared to suggest that there had been hostility towards him because of his reforms to parliamentary procedure and attempts to modernise the Commons.

The commissioner’s office has been contacted for comment.

In a statement published by the Sunday Times, Lord Lisvane accused Mr Bercow of breaking a strict confidentiality requirement by choosing to speak out about the probe before the findings had been made public.

