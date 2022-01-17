Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Scottish Budget set to ‘hammer’ councils, Tories claim

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 12:03 am
Council leaders say they face cuts to their core budgets (Jane Barlow/PA)
Council leaders say they face cuts to their core budgets (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Budget will “hammer” councils, the Tories have said, ahead of a debate in Holyrood on local authority funding.

The Scottish Conservatives have tabled a debate on Wednesday, saying the Scottish Government’s Budget proposals will lead to cuts to local services.

It comes after the leaders of all 32 councils expressed their disappointment at the financial settlement, which they claim would lead to a real-terms cut of £371 million to their core funding.

The Scottish Government disputes this figure, arguing it ignores other funding for joint priorities and councils will receive a real-terms increase of £543.6 million.

John Swinney vote of no confidence
Miles Briggs said local services would suffer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Miles Briggs, the Tories’ local government spokesman, said: “Year after year we have seen savage cuts to council budgets from the SNP.

“That has had a devastating impact on local services and communities, and cannot continue.

“Yet the SNP-Green coalition are proposing to hammer Scotland’s 32 local authorities with another near £400 million cut to their budget.

“As we recover from the pandemic, it is shameful that the coalition are not planning to use the record funding at their disposal from the UK Government to support crucial day-to-day services.”

He continued: “We are only a few months away from crucial local elections and there will be a clear choice for voters.

“More cuts to local services under the SNP-Green coalition or a real alternative with the Scottish Conservatives to enshrine in law a fair funding deal in law for our councils.”

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
MSPs will discuss the Budget proposals on Wednesday (Andrew Cowan/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Despite continued economic uncertainty facing us all due to the pandemic, we are treating councils fairly and providing a real-terms increase of over 5% to local authority budgets for the coming year – despite cuts to Scotland’s overall budget by the UK Government.

“The Budget provides local government revenue funding amounting to over £11.8 billion – a cash increase of £855.4 million and a real-terms increase of £543.6 million.

“In addition, councils will receive a fair share of a further £487.9 million which is currently undistributed.

“The Scottish Fiscal Commission has highlighted that – as a result of reductions to UK Government funding – the overall Scottish Budget for 2022-23 is 5.2% lower in real terms.

“This is despite the fact we face ongoing challenges as a result of the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal