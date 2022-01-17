Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MP calls for halt to declining midwife numbers as she announces she is pregnant

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 10:57 pm
Siobhan Baillie (Family/PA)
Siobhan Baillie (Family/PA)

More needs to halt the declining numbers of midwives in England, an MP has said as she announced she is pregnant with her second child.

Conservative MP for Stroud, Siobhan Baillie, told the Commons that the number of midwives in England has “fallen year on year” due to the “mental anguish” facing the specialists.

She also announced her pregnancy in the Commons, telling MPs: “I am pregnant myself, and while I was hoping people just thought I had eaten too much Christmas trifle, I realise I am struggling to hide the bump now.

“God willing, there will be a summer bundle of joy that will give me additional sleepless nights over and above the normal MPs ones.

“This also makes me a real life current case study for maternity services with literal skin, blood and placenta in the game.

But Ms Baillie told MPs she was “one of the lucky ones” but that not every expecting mother was, adding: “When the Culture Secretary was the Maternity Services Minister last year, she was incredibly passionate about this area, she accepted that the NHS was short of the equivalent of 1,932 full time midwives.

“But since then, sadly the number of midwives has fallen by a further 222, leaving the shortage at over 2,000.”

The Stroud MP said she had received a letter from one midwife who was “extremely concerned about the deepening crisis within maternity care”.

Ms Baillie said: “That midwife handed in her notice.

“That is a loss of 10 years’ experience in clinical midwifery, and we cannot magic that experience back up to replace her overnight.

“She felt she could not always provide the good, kind midwifery care that she was trained to give.”

She added: “She began dreading every shift, being required to work faster and do more than was humanly possible meant fearing making a mistake that could lead to a tragic outcome.

“Maternity staff are incredibly human, caring people that just want to do a good job.

“They tell me that they can recover from the physical strain of the job each day.

“It is the mental anguish that is weighing heavier and heavier.”

She called on the Government to give “an update on progress and explain the recent decline in the number of midwives”.

