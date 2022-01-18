Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Law on sale of knives to under-18s to be tightened, says policing minister

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 12:04 am
Knives and other weapons that were deposited into weapon surrender bins (Jacob King/PA)
Measures making it harder for young people to buy knives and corrosive products, including online, have been set out by the Government in its latest effort to tackle youth violence.

Under new guidance expected to come into force in April, the sale and delivery of corrosive products to under-18s will be banned and rules on the sale of knives to under-18s strengthened.

Age verification requirements will be tightened at both the point of sale and delivery, with specific requirements on the labelling of packages containing knives or corrosive substances to prevent them being handed over to under-18s.

It will also become an offence to possess a corrosive substance in a public place.

Minister for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse
Policing minister Kit Malthouse said there is a ‘moral duty’ to prevent the illegal possession of knives (Aaron Chown/PA)

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said: “Too many lives have already been lost to youth violence and it horrifies me that young people carry or use such dangerous weapons like knives and acids.

“We all have a moral duty to do everything we can to stop the illegal possession of such weapons and these measures will be vital to stop them getting into the hands of the young people of Britain.

“Knife crime has fallen since 2019, but we are determined to eradicate this entirely.

“These new measures will help to stop them getting on to our streets, and we are already investing significantly in early intervention programmes which divert young people away from crime and into education and jobs.”

The measures are contained in draft statutory guidance on the implementation of the final elements of the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

Ministers said they are being published now to give retailers, delivery companies, the police and others time to prepare for when they come into force in the spring.

