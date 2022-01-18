Holyrood urged to back calls for Boris Johnson to resign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holyrood MSPs are being urged to support a call for Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties during lockdown.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have filed a motion about the allegations of numerous government gatherings that broke coronavirus rules while the country faced widespread restrictions.

The parliamentary motion would have no legal or constitutional effect on the Prime Minister’s position but states: “Repeated breaches will erode both trust in Government and adherence to public health measures and as such calls on Boris Johnson to resign the office of Prime Minister.”

A majority of Holyrood’s MSPs, including many Scottish Conservatives, have publicly called for Mr Johnson to stand down after he admitted attending a gathering where Number 10 staff were invited to bring their own booze.

The UK Government is reportedly facing 17 separate allegations about parties and other incidents of breaking coronavirus rules, with an investigation currently under way by senior civil Sue Gray.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described excuses by Mr Johnson about the allegations as “absolutely farcical” as he urged MSPs to support the motion.

He said: “While new mothers gave birth alone and families said goodbye to their loved ones on Zoom, the Prime Minister and his staff were living it up.

“Boris Johnson isn’t sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the rules. He is just sad that he got caught.

A damning list of lockdown parties, all 17 of them. Given the contempt Boris Johnson is showing to the British public that number is only likely to increase. Time to resign.https://t.co/rA5EQY5gbL pic.twitter.com/TVm5Rx7nzN — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) January 17, 2022

“The idea that these parties were going on under the noses of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak and they weren’t aware of it is absolutely farcical. I’m insulted that he thinks the public are so stupid.

“It’s time for him to resign as Prime Minister and minister for the Union and allow someone else to take over.

“I hope that the Scottish Parliament can speak in one voice in calling for the Prime Minister to go.”