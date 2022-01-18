Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Deaf pupils are ‘falling behind’ due to face masks in classrooms

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:11 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 3:17 pm
A charity has said the use of face masks in schools is leaving deaf pupils socially isolated (PA)

Deaf children have been left struggling to communicate with friends and are “falling behind” with schoolwork following the return of face coverings in secondary school classrooms, a charity has warned.

The National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) has called on parents of deaf children across England to email Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi about the impact face coverings are having on their children.

It says that face masks make lip-reading “impossible” and cover up “crucial” facial expressions.

The NDCS added that the Government should provide clear face coverings to schools and colleges with deaf pupils and set up a dedicated fund to pay for extra support, like radio aids and speech-to-text reporters for deaf pupils, while the wearing of masks continues.

The Government is set to review the use of face masks in secondary schools and colleges in England on January 26.

Earlier this month, the Government admitted that scientific studies on the impact of the use of face coverings in schools on reducing the spread of coronavirus were “not conclusive”.

An evidence review published by the Department for Education (DfE) found that studies had provided “mixed results” on their effectiveness in education settings.

It found that secondary schools where face coverings were used saw their average Covid-19 absence rate fall by 2.3 percentage points while secondary schools where masks were not used saw a fall in the absence rate of 1.7 percentage points.

But it concluded: “There is a level of statistical uncertainty around the result.”

Mike Hobday, director of policy and campaigns at the NDCS, said: “Face masks across the country are having a huge impact on England’s 45,000 deaf children.”

He added that “public health must be a priority” but that face coverings in class “mean that deaf children are being left out and left behind”.

“This is not acceptable,” he said.

“Deaf children tell us they are struggling to communicate with their mask-wearing friends, unable to consistently understand their teachers and falling behind in their schoolwork.

“The Government needs to take the urgent actions we’ve set out today to stop deaf children being failed.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We know face coverings can be challenging for children with additional needs. That is why we have provided schools with clear guidance that teachers do not need to wear face coverings while teaching at the front of the classroom.

“The advice to wear a face covering also does not apply to anyone who works with children who rely on visual signals for communication, or for children and staff who are otherwise exempt.

“We will review the advice on face coverings on 26 January and will not keep them in place a day longer than is necessary.”

