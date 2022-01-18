Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Prospective NHS chairman used private healthcare in 2021, MPs hear

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 12:47 pm
Richard Meddings has been proposed for a key NHS role (Peter Byrne/PA)
Richard Meddings has been proposed for a key NHS role (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Government’s preferred candidate for chairman of NHS England has told MPs he used private healthcare last year for treatment.

Richard Meddings, the former chairman of TSB Bank group, said he used private care in 2021 after being diagnosed with a DVT – a blood clot in a vein.

In a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing by the Health and Social Care Committee, Mr Meddings stressed he was a user of the health service and had private health insurance as part of the perks from his previous banking roles.

Asked whether he previously had or has private health insurance, he told MPs: “I have. One of the aspects of the financial service industry is, probably from when I was in my mid 20s, I think it’s been part of the remuneration package has been the offer of private health.”

Asked when he last used it, Mr Meddings said: “I had what turned out to be an unprovoked DVT late last year.

“I started within the health service – I went to my GP, and my GP referred me in to scans in the health service, I had a series of scans to find out what was the nature of the issue and then I did essentially then go… I was then referred privately.”

After describing recent dealings with his GP, he added: “So actually, I am an absolute user of the health service. I’m passionate in believing in what it stands for and does.”

Mr Meddings also described the care the NHS provided to his late mother and younger sister who died after a long illness.

His twin has just retired as an NHS surgeon and his daughter is a fourth year medical student.

Meanwhile, Mr Meddings told MPs about a recent late shift with an ambulance crew in London which was “eye opening”.

He said it was remarkable to see the “work ethic and the stress under which they work so hard”.

The number one issue facing the NHS is workforce challenges, he added.

Mr Meddings said that it was “humbling” to be nominated for the role.

He was selected as the Government’s preferred successor to Lord David Prior.

Following the select committee hearing, the committee will set out its views on the candidate’s suitability for the role which will be sent to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid will then consider the report before making a final decision on the appointment.

If appointed, Mr Meddings will be paid £63,000 per year for working two to three days a week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal