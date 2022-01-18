Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MSPs to probe impact of Covid pandemic on children’s attainment

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 1:15 pm
Holyrood’s Education Committee will probe the impact the Covid pandemic has had on pupils’ attainment (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Holyrood’s Education Committee will probe the impact the Covid pandemic has had on pupils’ attainment (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Holyrood committee is to examine the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on children’s attainment – and how successful Scottish Government cash has been in closing the gap between youngsters from different backgrounds.

Ministers have pledged to spend £1 billion over the period 2021 to 2026 as part of efforts to close the  poverty-related attainment gap – with First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, having previously declared this a top priority.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Education Committee will look at how effective money spend as part of the  Scottish Attainment Challenge has been in helping pupils from deprived backgrounds.

But the committee will also look at the impact of the pandemic on the attainment of pupils across Scotland over the past two years.

It comes as coronavirus has disrupted schools across the country, with youngsters learning at home during the course of two Scotland-wide lockdowns.

Stephen Kerr, the convener of the Education, Children and Young People Committee at the Scottish Parliament, said: “Every pupil in Scotland deserves an equal chance to succeed, no matter their background.

“With funding for the Scottish Attainment Challenge set to increase, we need to ensure this money is making a real difference.

“That is why we are launching an inquiry to determine the impact the fund has made so far in closing the attainment gap.”

Education Committee convener Stephen Kerr appealed to people to submit their views as part of the inquiry (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He appealed to people to have their say, adding: “To assist with our inquiry, we want your views not only on the progress of the fund but also on how we can best measure its success. That way, we can make sure the money is getting to those who need it the most.”

Deputy convener, Kaukab Stewart, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected young people across Scotland, but no group has been hit harder than those from deprived backgrounds.

The former teacher told Scots: “We need your help to better understand how the pandemic has impacted on the achievement of our pupils and how the announced new funding can best remedy these effects.”

