Scottish Parliament to hold debate on 2022 school exams

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 12:03 am
The First Minister says it is her ‘firm intention’ for exams to go ahead (Ben Birchall/PA)
MSPs will hold a debate on this year’s school exam diet on Wednesday, with the Scottish Conservatives calling for a guarantee that they will go ahead.

The Tories have tabled a debate on education at Holyrood, accusing the SNP of “broken promises and failed reforms”.

Nicola Sturgeon has said it is her “firm intention” that exams will go ahead this year, but she cannot guarantee this will happen due to the pandemic.

The First Minister says “sensible and appropriate” contingencies are in place, while the Education Secretary has said the “very latest” a final decision will be made is late March.

MSPs will debate education on Wednesday (Andrew Cowan/PA)

Conservative MSP Meghan Gallacher said: “When she became First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon asked to be judged on her education record.

“On that basis, she should be ashamed of herself.

“It is essential that exams finally go ahead this year – and the SNP Government must commit to them being held.

“Pupils, teachers and parents have suffered enough anxiety, frustration and confusion after two years of cancellations.”

She continued: “The SNP’s record on education is a tale of broken promises and failed reforms.

“Scotland once led the way in education, but standards have fallen dramatically after 15 years of SNP rule – and it is children from disadvantaged backgrounds who are suffering most.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said that “exams will go ahead in the spring if it is safe to do so”.

“They will only be cancelled if public health advice dictates this – for example, if there are restrictions on gatherings during the exams timetable,” the spokesman said.

