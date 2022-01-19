Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Government launches review into pre-2000 treatment of LGBT veterans

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 12:04 am
Boots line up in ranks (Ben Birchall/PA)
Boots line up in ranks (Ben Birchall/PA)

LGBT veterans whose lives were “shattered” after being banned from working in the military because of their sexuality will share their stories as part of a Government review.

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs, which is part of the Cabinet Office, will be working with charities to improve the support offered to homosexual veterans through the review, which was launched on Wednesday.

Those involved will hear the evidence of veterans who have been impacted by criminal convictions, prison sentences and dismissals in disgrace because of the pre-2000 ban.

Defence minister Leo Docherty said the review will ensure the Government learns from their experiences.

Coventry City v West Bromwich Albion – Sky Bet Championship – Coventry Building Society Arena
The Government has launched a review into the treatment of veterans who were banned from the military because of their sexuality (Barrington Coombs/PA) 

Mr Docherty said: “While the modern military embraces the LGBT community, it is important that we learn from the experiences of LGBT veterans who were affected by the pre-2000 ban.

“This review will allow the voices of veterans to be heard and importantly will help us better tailor support to the community.”

Co-directors of Fighting With Pride, a charity which supports LGBT veterans, Craig Jones MBE and Caroline Paige, said they would be working with the Government to help veterans whose lives were “shattered” by the ban.

In a joint statement they said: “We welcome this important step forward by the Government in their work to find remedy for LGBT+ veterans who stepped forward for military service and were treated in a way that does not reflect the values of the United Kingdom today.

“In the course of this review the independent chair will hear accounts from veterans whose lives were shattered by criminal convictions, prison sentences and dismissal in disgrace, and of the enduring impact on those lives.

“Thousands more ended careers prematurely through administrative or other routes.

“FWP looks forward to working with Government to achieve an honourable outcome for LGBT+ Veterans.”

The Cabinet Office has said the review’s chair will give further details on how veterans impacted by the ban will be able to contribute to the review.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal