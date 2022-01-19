Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ministers ‘looking carefully’ at allowing more workers back to office

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 10:23 am
Scottish ministers will be ‘looking carefully’ at guidance requiring people to work from home where possible, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said. (Joe Giddens/PA)
More Scots could return to the office from next month, with ministers “looking carefully” at the possibility of increased hybrid working.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said that could be the next step in the Scottish Government’s phased approach to lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Limits on the number of people who can attend outdoor events, which were imposed at the start of the Omicron wave, were removed earlier this week.

Further restrictions, including the need for bars to operate table service only and asking people to limit meet-ups to a maximum of three households – will end next Monday.

The changes were announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, and she pledged ministers will “engage with businesses” about hybrid working from February – which could see a part-time return to the office for some staff.

Guidance requiring people to work from home where possible has been in place for much of the last two years in Scotland, and Ms Sturgeon said people are asked to continue to do so “at this stage”.

Ms Forbes said on Wednesday that more hybrid working could be the “next step” in the easing of restrictions.

The Finance and Economy Secretary told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Last week we started the phased removal of protections, this week we have gone further, we always do it on a phased approach.

“I think the next step is looking carefully at working from home and a number of other points.

(PA Graphics)

“The First Minister said that hopefully, as of the beginning of next month, we will move back to hybrid working where some people will be working from home but more will be working in the office

“We will be engaging with business on that point.”

Scotland’s national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, said the hope is to gradually introduce a return to the office “over the next little while”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “If you think about working from home, it’s not so much the working from home that does it, it’s everything around the working from home, it’s the transportation, it’s the retail, it’s everything.

“If you’re looking at the risk menu and you’ve got a cinema with 200 people in it, compared to asking the working population of Scotland to go back on the trains, back on the buses, back to work, that’s a different level of risk so that’s why we’re holding that back for now, that was our advice, and then gradually we’ll be able to get that back.

Professor Jason Leitch said allowing more Scots back to the office will mean more commuters on rush-hour trains (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I hope if Omicron continues on the downward slope, we don’t get another variant, we’ll be able to do that in the next few weeks and months.”

However business leaders have insisted the end of homeworking must not be delayed any further.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, urged ministers to “remove the shackles from offices as urgently as possible to provide real choice for employers and employees”.

Ms Cameron pointed out that many firms in town and city centres rely on office workers for a large part of their income, and these businesses “are reporting that this inflexibility is having a growing consequence for the productivity and wellbeing of their staff”.

