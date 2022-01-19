Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met facing legal action over ‘failure’ to probe Downing Street Christmas party

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 2:53 pm
A police officer knocks on the door of the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street, Westminster, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A police officer knocks on the door of the Prime Minister's official residence in Downing Street, Westminster, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Metropolitan Police is facing legal action if it fails to investigate reports of the Downing Street Christmas party in 2020, according to campaigners.

The Good Law Project last week said it had put the force on notice that it would take legal action if it did not investigate the gathering.

On Wednesday a spokeswoman for the campaign organisation, which uses the law to “protect the interests of the public”, said it had filed its claim in court.

In a statement on its website, the project said: “When we received the Met’s formal pre-action response to our judicial review claim, over its failure to apply the same criminal law to the Prime Minister as it applies to others, they told us not to publish it.

The Christmas tree outside 10 Downing Street, Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)
The Christmas tree outside 10 Downing Street, Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)

“We have never before been asked to keep a pre-action response hidden from you, our supporters and funders.

“Yesterday, we filed our claim in court.

“The Met now have until February 10 to provide their formal response.

“We also wrote to the Met telling them that when we get that response, we will publish the grounds for our claim.

“We will also publish their response.

“If they want to, we invite them to make an application to the court to continue to maintain this secrecy.

“If they make such an application, we will let you know. Our position on that application to the court will be that justice must be seen to be done.”

A Met spokesman said the force received a letter before claim on December 10 which it responded to, adding that there was “nothing further to add at this time”.

