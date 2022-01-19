Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Fire alarm rules will not be delayed again – minister

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 4:05 pm
The new alarms must be fitted by February (PA)
The new alarms must be fitted by February (PA)

New rules requiring all Scottish homes to have interlinked fire alarms will not be delayed again, the Housing Secretary has said.

From February 1, all homes will need to have linked alarms in living rooms as well as spaces such as hallways and landings.

The Scottish Government says the alarms can be installed within a “reasonable period” after this deadline.

Scottish Labour had called for the introduction of the new standards to be delayed, citing supply chain problems with the new alarms.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison updated MSPs on Wednesday.

She said: “There have been calls for a further delay to this legislation but, having considered the balance of risks, I am clear that it is not right to delay the legislation that is designed to protect and save lives.”

The rules were expected to come into place in February last year, however this was delayed due to the pandemic.

The legislation, which came about as a result of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, already applies to rented property.

Shona Robison
Shona Robison said ‘it is not right to delay legislation designed to protect and save lives’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Robison continued: “At an expected average cost of around £220, and often less, I hope these new fire alarm standards will be viewed as part of ongoing improvements for people who own their homes.

“One that will protect their property and importantly can save lives.

“I know, however, people are feeling the cost of living squeeze right now and might feel they do not have that money available.”

A sum of £1.5 million had been provided to the fire service for help with installation, she said, while councils have been told to take a “measured” approach to compliance.

Ms Robison also said insurers are not likely to ask policyholders about the specific standards of their smoke alarms.

Scottish Labour MSP Mark Griffin said he had been contacted by a “panicking” constituent who is worried their insurance will be invalidated because they cannot get the right alarms until March.

He repeated Labour’s call for a delay to the policy.

But the minister said: “I don’t believe that would be the right thing to do, because there’s already been a delay.

“At the end of the day what we’re talking about here are devices which have the potential to save lives.”

