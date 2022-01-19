Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tax rises ‘inevitable’ unless council funding goes up

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 5:17 pm
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “pernicious” cuts to local authority funding that will lead to services being cut or a sharp rise in council tax.

Debating the proposed funding allocation at Holyrood, opposition parties said councils are warning that Scots face “inevitable” council tax increases unless the Government gives councils more money.

But Government ministers insisted the £588.2 million was higher because of additional funding to provide free school meals and teacher recruitment.

The Scottish Conservatives’ local government spokesman, Miles Briggs, said: “This SNP and Green budget has yet again put council leaders the length and breadth of Scotland in a position to have to make huge cuts to services or dramatically increase council tax at the very time ministers have received record levels of funding from the UK Government.”

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Scottish Conservative spokesman for local government, Miles Briggs (Lesley Martin/PA)

Opening the debate, Mr Briggs said there had been “serious backlash” from councillors of all parties across the country at the proposed level of funding for local government with a real-terms cut of £371 million, according to the representative organisation Cosla.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes intervened to ask where the Tories wanted the money to come from, to which Mr Briggs said the Scottish Government was receiving an additional £3.9 billion of Barnett formula consequentials that could be given to councils.

Mr Briggs called for a “new fair funding formula” with a set percentage of the Scottish Government budget allocated to councils each year, and said: “While the Barnett formula ensures that the Scottish Government’s budget is linked to UK Government spending, there’s no such protection for local government and services which they provide.

“This would prevent SNP ministers from consistently asking our councils to do more with less and the situation that we see today, where SNP and Green ministers on the one hand ring-fence council budgets for their Scottish Government priorities, and on the other hand cut council funding.”

Responding for the Government, public finance minister Tom Arthur said the Scottish budget was lower this year because of reduced UK Government spending on coronavirus measures.

He cited Scottish Fiscal Commission research that suggested the overall Scottish budget for 2022-23 was 2.6% lower than the previous year, or a 5.2% reduction taking inflation into account.

Mr Arthur said additional Barnett consequentials would go towards funding the “game-changing Scottish Child Payment”, and added: “I recognise the challenges we face in our budget are ultimately a reflection of the challenges that we face as a consequence from the UK Government’s settlement to the Scottish Parliament.”

Scottish Labour’s Neil Bibby warned that it was “simply unsustainable for the SNP to continue cutting council budgets to the bone”, and hit out at the “pernicious ring-fencing” and cuts.

He said: “Today, the president of Cosla said that tax rises are inevitable, that cuts are inevitable unless the Government delivers an improved financial settlement.

“These are not choices, these are SNP cuts forced on local government as part of a sustained campaign that’s been going on for a decade now and has cost services £937 million since 2013.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie added: “This year’s budget is no different from all the rest. We get the usual conjurer’s trick from ministers who send ring-fenced parcels of money to local councils for new tasks and claim that money is for old tasks.

“The money goes up, but the cost of the new responsibilities go even higher, which leaves councils to cut other services.

“This year’s funding settlement is harsher than most with hundreds of millions of pounds of cuts. That’s why councillors of all political persuasions – including SNP councillors – are so angry this year.”

