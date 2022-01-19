Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory motion on exams fails

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 6:31 pm
Two contingencies have been put in place by the SQA if Covid-19 means exams cannot go ahead (David Davies/PA)
A Scottish Tory motion decrying the Scottish Government’s policy on exams has failed at Holyrood.

MSP Meghan Gallacher tabled a motion in the Scottish Parliament which claimed “that education has never been the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s number one priority”.

It went on to “express frustration at the widening attainment gap and the failure to guarantee that the 2022 school examination diet will go ahead in full”.

An SNP amendment to the motion passed by 67 votes to 54.

The amended motion was then passed by 67 votes to 53 with one abstention.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Ms Gallacher said young people were being left “in limbo” over their exams after it was announced a final decision on whether they will go forward could come as late as March.

“If teachers were given a clear steer by this government, they would be able to plan and make sure their students were ready to sit their exams,” she said.

She added: “Any responsible government would have started preparing for this year’s exams last year and would made sure that alternative arrangements had been secured to ensure minimal disruption to school exams.”

In response, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said “caution” was still needed when approaching the exam diet due to the nature of the pandemic.

She added: “I strongly disagree with this highly irresponsible motion.”

Ms Somerville continued: “As I’ve repeatedly set out since the beginning of this term, it is our firm intention for exams to take place.

“But it would be highly irresponsible to ignore the possibility, however exceptionally remote that we hope it will be, of the pandemic worsening therefore we have a robust contingency should the public health conditions make exams impossible.”

Two contingency plans were announced in August by the Scottish Qualifications Authority in case Covid-19 continues to create issues in education.

The first allows the Scottish Government to make amendments to assessments if the pandemic causes interruptions to learning, but public health officials say exams can go ahead.

The second means exams can be cancelled if advisers believe it would not be safe – with the diet replaced by a teacher judgment model.

